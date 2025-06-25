GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Barcelona step up pursuit of Thomas Partey as midfielder eyes return to Spain

Published on: 25 June 2025
Barcelona step up pursuit of Thomas Partey as midfielder eyes return to Spain
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Thomas Partey of Arsenal runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Eddie Nketiah of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Crystal Palace FC at Emirates Stadium on April 23, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Barcelona are in advanced discussions to sign Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey on a free transfer, according to reports in Spain.

Partey, 32, is set to leave Arsenal when his contract expires on June 30 after turning down a new deal. The former Atletico Madrid man is prioritising a return to Spain and continuing at the highest level of European football.

Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that the Catalan club, having already wrapped up deals for Joan Garcia and on the verge of signing Nico Williams and Roony Bardghji, are now accelerating talks with Partey’s representatives.

Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco, views the Ghana international as a valuable addition to the squad, bringing physicality, tactical discipline, and experience at the top level. With no transfer fee involved, the club sees the move as a smart financial and sporting decision.

Partey has attracted interest from other clubs across Europe and beyond, but Barcelona’s project, combined with the lure of returning to La Liga, has placed them in a strong position to finalise the deal.

A formal offer is expected in the coming days, and if all goes well, Partey could be unveiled as a Barcelona player before pre-season begins.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more