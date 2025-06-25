Barcelona step up pursuit of Thomas Partey as midfielder eyes return to Spain

Barcelona are in advanced discussions to sign Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey on a free transfer, according to reports in Spain.

Partey, 32, is set to leave Arsenal when his contract expires on June 30 after turning down a new deal. The former Atletico Madrid man is prioritising a return to Spain and continuing at the highest level of European football.

Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that the Catalan club, having already wrapped up deals for Joan Garcia and on the verge of signing Nico Williams and Roony Bardghji, are now accelerating talks with Partey’s representatives.

Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco, views the Ghana international as a valuable addition to the squad, bringing physicality, tactical discipline, and experience at the top level. With no transfer fee involved, the club sees the move as a smart financial and sporting decision.

Partey has attracted interest from other clubs across Europe and beyond, but Barcelona’s project, combined with the lure of returning to La Liga, has placed them in a strong position to finalise the deal.

A formal offer is expected in the coming days, and if all goes well, Partey could be unveiled as a Barcelona player before pre-season begins.