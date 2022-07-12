Barcelona striker Memphis Depay wanted by Newcastle United

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona winger Memphis Depay this summer.

According to El Nacional, Eddie Howe's team could make a €30 million bid for the Netherlands international of Ghanaian descent.

After successfully turning around the club's fortunes in the second half of last season, the club will be eager to financially support the former Bournemouth manager this summer.

The Magpies were in relegation trouble in January, but a run of 12 wins in their last 18 league games saw them finish 11th in the Premier League table.

Newcastle want to make Depay their summer statement signing.

Last summer, the 28-year-old moved to Barcelona on a free transfer. According to Goal, the forward took a massive pay cut to join the Catalan giants due to the La Liga giants' dire financial situation and his eagerness to join the club.

Depay had an excellent start to the season, scoring eight goals in his first 15 La Liga games. However, injuries and the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the January transfer window caused him to fall down the pecking order in the second half of the season.

Depay's playing time could be reduced even further next season if Barcelona signs their top transfer targets. Xavi Hernandez's side has been linked with moves for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Leeds United winger Raphinha.