Barcelona target Thomas Partey as Arsenal midfielder nears free agency

Barcelona have shown a strong interest in signing Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey on a free transfer this summer, CaughtOffside understands.

Partey, who has been a key figure for the Gunners since his arrival in 2020, is nearing the end of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

With his deal expiring in a few months, Arsenal face a decision on whether to extend his stay or let him leave.

The 31-year-old will turn 32 in June, and his injury record could be a factor in the club’s decision.

Sources indicate that Partey is in no rush to decide his future, but Barcelona are keeping a close eye on the situation. Juventus are also monitoring the Ghanaian’s availability, seeing him as a valuable free-agent option.

Arsenal are already in advanced talks to sign Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi as part of their midfield restructuring.

However, with Jorginho also out of contract in the summer, Mikel Arteta could be reluctant to lose two experienced midfielders at once.

For Barcelona, securing Partey on a free transfer would align with their financial constraints while adding a seasoned midfielder to their squad.

Whether Arsenal opt to retain him or allow him to leave remains to be seen, but interest from top European clubs suggests Partey will have options.