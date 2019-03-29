Barcelona track Chelsea wonder kid Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has emerged as a transfer target for Spanish giants Barcelona.

The 18-year-old, who is one of the hottest prospect of world football, has been deprived of regular football under Maurizio Sarri this season.

The England international has been handed just eight starts in his 24 appearances for the Blues to underline his frustrations at the club.

The Daily Mirror is reporting the Ghanaian-born wideman is attracting interest in Barcelona, who have are curious about his situation at Chelsea.

He is on the wishlist of the Spanish giants after making his debut for England against Czech Republic last week.

The youngster rejected Chelsea's £85,000 offer in January after the club blocked his move to German powerhouse Bayern Munich.

The youngster has just over a year to run on his reported £22,000-per-week deal.