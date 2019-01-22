Barcelona unveil shock signing Kevin-Prince Boateng

Spanish powerhouse Barcelona unveiled new signing Kevin-Prince Boateng on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old has signed a six-month loan deal after completing formalities.

The Ghanaian has joined as an attacking cover for Luis Suarez from Italian side Sassuolo.

The former AC Milan, Schalke and Tottenham midfielder could be signed permanently by the Spanish giants in the summer if he impresses.

Barcelona's decision to sign the attacking midfielder has shocked the world as it was not anticipated in a remotely manner.

But the agent of the Ghana star has pulled a massive transfer coup by agreeing a deal with the Spanish giants.

Although born in Germany, he made 15 appearances for Ghana while his half-brother - Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng - plays for Germany.

Barca were short of attacking options after the La Liga leaders sold Paco Alcacer and Munir El Haddadi this month.