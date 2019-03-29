Barcelona will not make Kevin-Prince Boateng loan deal permanent

Barcelona will not take up their £8 million purchase option on Kevin-Prince Boateng when his loan deal ends in the summer.

The 32-year old joined the Spanish giants from Sassuolo in the January transfer window.

Since his arrival he has only featured in two games for the Catalan club and has failed to impress the boss Valverde.

According to RAC, Barcelona will not extend the contract of Boateng and Jeison Murillo who also joined the winter transfer window from Valencia. Both players have failed to break in to the first team.

The former AC Milan star contract extension was set at eight million euros in case he had improved but there is no way back now as Kevin-Prince Boateng will return to Sassuolo at the end of the season.

Barça was looking for an attacker and came a Boateng that, despite having acted in that position at some time in his career, is far from a forward to use . When he has played, he has been very lost.