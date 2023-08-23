Barcelona's bid for Mohammed Kudus rejected by Ajax

Barcelona's attempt to secure a loan deal for Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been met with a rejection from Ajax.

The Spanish club approached Ajax with an offer of an initial loan arrangement for the 23-year-old, accompanied by a mandatory purchase clause. However, Ajax swiftly turned down the proposal, citing a €40 million valuation for the player.

Kudus has made impressive strides since joining Ajax from Nordsjaelland three years ago. Although he took some time to find his rhythm, his explosive performance in the 2022/23 season caught attention, with 18 goals and seven assists in 42 appearances. He has also solidified his position in Ghana's national team.

The versatile midfielder's future has been a topic of speculation, with several clubs expressing interest. West Ham United, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United have all been linked with him. Brighton & Hove Albion also reportedly had an agreement in place with Ajax, which Kudus declined.

Barcelona's entry into the fray added another dimension, but their offer was swiftly dismissed by Ajax. The Dutch club values Kudus at more than €40 million. However, Barcelona's financial challenges may hinder their ability to meet this valuation.

Meanwhile, Kudus is said to have already reached personal terms with West Ham, but Ajax have already rejected two bids from the Premier League.