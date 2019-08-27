Barnet FC celebrate Junior Agogo before Torquay United clash on Monday

English national league side Barnet FC took time to celebrate Junior Agogo ahead of their game against Torquay United on Monday.

The ex-Ghana international passed away last Thursday at a hospital in London after years of battling stroker.

The 27-time capped Ghana forward's demise sent shock waves to the footballing fraternity, with all his former clubs and some sports personalities paying tribute to the player.

Barnet, who paid tribute to the player last week celebrated the player on Monday, observing a minute silence and displaying his photos on the score board to pay their respects.

The Bees fought back from two goals down to rescue a point in a real game of two halves in the blistering London sunshine.

🙏 On Monday, we celebrated the life of Junior Agogo 👏 Thank you to everyone who participated#BarnetFC 🐝 pic.twitter.com/fJbECFvMYE — Barnet FC 🐝 (@BarnetFC) August 27, 2019

First-half strikes from Jean-Yves Kouèniate and Armarni Litle saw the visitors race into a two-goal lead at the break, in a half where Darren Currie's side really struggled to get going.

But it was a different story in the second half as the Bees dominated proceedings and clawed themselves back into the game thanks to goals from Ephron Mason Clark and Jack Taylor.