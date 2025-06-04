Basake Holy Stars demand points after abandoned clash with Nations FC

Basake Holy Stars have formally written to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), requesting to be awarded three points and three goals following the abandonment of their Ghana Premier League clash with Nations FC.

The penultimate fixture of the league season descended into controversy when Nations FC walked off the pitch. According to the GFA, the matter is under investigation.

We've lodged a formal protest against Nations FC with the Ghana Football Association Disciplinary Committee, seeking to be awarded 3 points and 3 goals following our GPL week 33 match against Nations Fc.#bigholy — BASAKE HOLY STARS FC (@HolyBasake) June 3, 2025

Holy Stars were leading by a lone goal, scored from the penalty spot, and had been awarded a second penalty when tempers flared. A scuffle ensued on the pitch, prompting security personnel to step in, after which Nations FC exited the match.

Later on Sunday, Nations FC issued a strongly worded statement alleging maltreatment. The club claimed their chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei, was assaulted, fans were intimidated, officiating was substandard, and security was inadequate.

The club has since threatened to withdraw from the league, with Dr Kyei publicly expressing regret over his investment in Ghana football. The incident adds to an already difficult season marred by controversy, including the earlier stabbing of Kotoko supporter Nana Pooley, which led to a temporary suspension of the league.

Despite reforms introduced in the aftermath of that incident, the turmoil continued, with Nsoatreman eventually withdrawing from the competition. Now, Nations FC appear to be on the verge of doing the same.

Basake Holy Stars, meanwhile, are pushing to be awarded the points, which could significantly impact the title race. Nations FC, who are chasing their first-ever Premier League crown, would have boosted their chances with a win. However, their decision to abandon the match makes it more likely that the points could be awarded to Holy Stars, or a replay could be ordered.

Nations FC and second-placed Bibiani Gold Stars are currently level on points heading into the final matchday. The GFA is expected to deliver a verdict on the incident in the coming days.

By Enoch Fiifi Forson