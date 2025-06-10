GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Basake Holy Stars pull off great escape to retain Ghana Premier League status

Published on: 10 June 2025
Basake Holy Stars pull off great escape to retain Ghana Premier League status

Ghana Premier League debutants Basake Holy Stars pulled off a dramatic survival, narrowly avoiding relegation after a rollercoaster first season in the country’s top flight.

The Aiyinase-based side finished just three points above the drop zone, ensuring their place in the Premier League for the 2025/26 campaign. Their survival sealed the fate of Accra Lions, Legon Cities, and Nsoatreman FC, all of whom have been relegated.

Basake Holy Stars endured a season marked by inconsistency and tension, often flirting with relegation throughout the campaign. Despite a 3-1 defeat away to Aduana FC on the final day, results elsewhere worked in their favour, preserving their elite status in dramatic fashion.

Under head coach Abdul Gazale, the club showed flashes of promise but were unable to string together consistent performances. Nevertheless, their determination and ability to grind out key results in crunch moments ultimately proved crucial.

Having learned valuable lessons in their debut top-flight season, Basake Holy Stars now look ahead to their second Premier League campaign with a renewed sense of purpose. Coach Gazale and his technical team will be keen to rebuild and strengthen the squad to avoid another relegation scare in the 2025/26 season.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more