Bashir Hayford blames fan misconduct for Ghana's football decline amidst pitch invasion

Hearts of Lions coach Bashir Hayford has strongly criticised Ghanaian football fans for alleged misconduct during their recent game against Bechem United over the weekend citing the reason it is below the pecking order in terms of choices by football lovers.

Hayford made headlines after a strange move during his team's Ghana Premier League clash with Bechem United in Week 28, which saw him invading the pitch.

The encounter at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park was marked by supporters' hostility, prompting Hayford to take matters into his own hands by carrying a chair onto the pitch and sitting during the match.

In an interview with Akoma 87.9 in Kumasi, Hayford explained that his actions were a self-defense mechanism aimed at highlighting the unacceptable behavior witnessed during the game.

“I have traveled the length of Ghana following football for thirty years, and never have I seen anything like this where supporters and team officials invade the pitch and threaten referees," Hayford expressed with shock. “This is the main reason people will choose to follow European football,” he asserted.

Hayford confirmed reports that he was sprayed with urine by an unidentified supporter. He emphasized the need to protect his players amidst the hostile environment, which led to the game being halted for nearly twenty minutes.

“My boys are human beings, and we had to do everything to protect them, and that was the reason you saw me with a chair on the pitch,” Hayford stated.

Despite the disruption, the seasoned coach eventually exited the field, enabling the game to recommence. Despite playing with only 10 men, Bechem United succeeded in avoiding defeat on their home turf with the game ending 1-1.

While Bechem United currently occupy the sixth position on the table with 40 points, Hearts of Lions find themselves languishing in the 17th spot, just above Real Tamale United.