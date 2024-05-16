Bashir Hayford discloses advice against accepting Heart of Lions job

Veteran coach Bashir Hayford reveals he received counsel from numerous individuals advising against accepting the Heart of Lions job.

Despite the warnings, Hayford chose to take on the leadership role when the club was in desperate need of a new direction, languishing at the bottom of the Ghana Premier League.

Before his arrival, Lions faced a challenging situation, having not secured a single victory and being strong contenders for relegation.

However, under Hayford's guidance, the experienced coach has led the team to seven wins, revitalizing their prospects.

"Many people advised me not to [take the job]. I accepted it on the basis of trying to prove a point that no condition is totally disoriented, you can resurrect some issues," Bashir shared with JoySports.

Although Lions find themselves in the relegation zone, Hayford's influence has instilled confidence in the team's ability to avoid relegation, with only one point separating them from safety.

With five matches remaining in the season, consistency will be key for Lions to secure their top-flight status. Notably, the team have demonstrated promising form with three wins in their last five games.