Bashir Hayford eyes continental glory with Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko

Experienced Ghanaian coach Bashiru Hayford has expressed his desire to lead either Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko to continental glory.

The coach stated that within three years of managing one of the two most successful clubs in the country, he could win the CAF Champions League or the CAF Confederations Cup.

Speaking to Akoma FM, Hayford explained his coaching strategy: “I am ever ready to coach if called upon. Though I'm unattached now, I have not quit coaching.

“I am more mature now and my understanding of the game has grown, I am available for either Kotoko or Hearts.

“When given the opportunity to coach any of these clubs, within 3 years, I will possibly deliver a continental trophy,” Coach Bashiru Hayford said.

The gaffer continued, “I normally use my first year of appointment to assess the players, groom the team and correct some mistakes. In the second year with some little infusion of new players, we are good to go. If we don't win the league in my second year, surely in the 3rd season it will be a done deal.

“We can possibly win a continental trophy but it will not be immediate.”

The coach, who is one of the most experienced tacticians in Ghana, previously won the Ghana Premier League and recently worked with Legon Cities FC.