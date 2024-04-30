Bashir Hayford justifies decision to interrupt play by sitting in the middle of pitch 

Heart of Lions coach Bashir Hayford has shed light on his actions during his team's recent clash with Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League.

Hayford made headlines when he sent a chair onto the pitch and sat in the middle, interrupting play.

In an interview with Akoma Sports, Hayford revealed that his actions were prompted by fan misconduct, including hurling urine and insults at him and his players.

"The fans were hurling urine and insulting me and the players. We had to defend ourselves so we ran to the pitch but to be honest, I really replied them. In my 30-year fan of the game, I had never seen anything like this before. It was more like a war and not a football match," Hayford explained as quoted by Akoma Sports.

Despite the interruption, Hayford eventually allowed the game to resume, but Bechem United managed to avoid defeat at home despite being reduced to 10 men.

With Bechem United sitting sixth in the table with 40 points and Heart of Lions languishing in 17th position, only above Real Tamale United, both teams are facing challenges this season. Heart of Lions, recently promoted to the top flight, have accumulated 29 points after 28 games, with the lowest number of victories (6) among the teams.

In their next fixture, Heart of Lions will host fourth-placed Nsoatreman FC, aiming to regain form and bolster their fight for survival in the league.