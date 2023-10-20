Bashir Hayford reveals constant conversation with Kotoko coach Preosper Narteh Ogum

Bashir Hayford has revealed that he has been holding frequent discussions about the game with current Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum.

The former WAFA boss who reunited with Asante Kotoko after leaving the club a year ago is currently tasked to rebuilding a formidable team to compete for major honours in the future.

Bashir Hayford who in the past coached the Porcupine Warriors made his assessment on the team's performance so far emphasizing his confidence in Narteh Ogum to lead Asante Kotoko to another Ghana Premier League triumph.

The veteran coach revealed that “They [Asante Kotoko] are doing well. Ogum is someone who frequently calls me to discuss football and all that. He calls me “Uncle.”

Speaking about the team's sloppy start to the season, Hayford stated that it was a normal routine for a newly assembled team to undergo.

“What the team went through in the very first games of the season was normal because it was a new team the coach is forming, it was not like the team was already there. Now they have played five games, people will start seeing the level of Kotoko after the tenth match going."

Despite a sluggish beginning to the season, the Porcupine Warriors have recently found their form, securing two consecutive victories against Accra Lions and Aduana Stars.

Now, the Kumasi-based club is preparing for a match against Nations FC on matchday six. Prosper Ogum, the coach, is on a mission to replicate the success he achieved with the Porcupine Warriors two seasons ago and finish this season as victors.