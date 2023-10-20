Bashir Hayford tips Asante Kotoko to win 2023/24 Ghana Premier League

Veteran coach Bashir Hayford has backed Prosper Narteh Ogum to lead Asante Kotoko to another Ghana Premier League triumph.

Hayford who previously managed Asante Kotoko, is making a bold prediction for the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season putting his confidence in the current Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Ogum whom he believes possesses the tactical expertise and strategic skills necessary to lead the Kotoko squad to victory in the league.

Despite a slow start to the season, the Porcupine Warriors have recently regained their form with two consecutive wins against Accra Lions and Aduana Stars.

“They are doing very well at the moment. They have won two games in a row and looking at the league if they are able to win about four games and then go top of the league table, it will be difficult for the other teams to bring them down.

"So I am praying for Kotoko to go top of the league and you know when Kotoko is on top of the table, it is always hard for other teams to displace them, "Bashiru Hayford said.

“They are doing well. Ogum is someone who frequently calls me to discuss football and all that. He calls me “Uncle”.

“What the team went through in the very first games of the season was normal because it was a new team the coach is forming, it was not like the team was already there. Now they have played five games, people will start seeing the level of Kotoko after the tenth match going."

The Kumasi-based club are now gearing up for a match against Nations FC on matchday six as Prosper Ogum embarks on a mission to end the season victorious having achieved the feat with the Porcupine Warriors two seasons ago.