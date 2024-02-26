Bashir Hayford warns Heart of Lions players against complacency after win over Kotoko

Heart of Lions coach Bashir Hayford has issued a warning to his players, urging them to avoid complacency following their victory over Asante Kotoko.

Despite their recent success, Hayford believes that his team is still in a precarious position and must remain focused to ensure their survival in the league.

Hayford, who previously managed Asante Kotoko, led Lions to a 1-0 victory over his former club, marking their third win in four games under his leadership.

However, he is aware that their current position in the relegation zone is still perilous, and therefore, he is keeping his feet firmly on the ground.

"We are not out yet; we are embarking on a rescue mission, so I don't want to talk too much," Hayford said, stressing the importance of maintaining a humble attitude and staying focused on the task at hand.

"It is after you have done the job that maybe you can tell people your strategy and your plans. So now I am focusing on how to rescue them," he added, underscoring his commitment to prioritising the team's performance above all else.

Lions face Great Olympics in their next game and they will aim for another win.