Bashir Hayford's calm approach guides Heart of Lions through tough times

Heart of Lions coach Bashir Hayford emphasises his composed approach to managing teams, regardless of the circumstances.

Hayford discloses that he received advice against accepting the Heart of Lions job due to the club's challenging situation in the Ghana Premier League.

Despite the warnings, Hayford opted to take on the leadership role, aiming to steer the club in a new direction while they were struggling at the bottom of the league table.

Lions were yet to secure a single victory and were facing the looming threat of relegation before his arrival.

Under Hayford's guidance, however, the team has experienced a remarkable turnaround, securing seven wins and revitalising their prospects.

"As an experienced coach, you need not panic in any situation of a team. You must make sure you do your best,” Hayford stated in an interview with Joy Sports.

"Many people advised me not to [take the job]. I accepted it on the basis of trying to prove a point that no condition is totally disoriented, you can resurrect some issues," he added.

Despite the Lions' position in the relegation zone, Hayford's leadership has instilled confidence in the team's ability to avoid relegation, with only one point separating them from safety.

With five matches remaining in the season, consistency will be crucial for Lions to maintain their top-flight status.