Bashiru Hayford confirmed head coach of Somalia national team

Bashiru Hayford has been named head coach of the national football team of Somalia, the SFF has confirmed.

The recent former Black Queens coach has signed a two-year contract replacing Somalia's Mohamed Abdulla Farayare.

"We needed someone with a lot of experience to identify players and also help the other junior teams," SFF president Abdiqani Said Arab told BBC Sport.

"He is going to start identifying players ahead of the 2020 Total Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier where we play Rwanda in the first round."

The SFF will also appoint local coaches to work with Hayford for them to learn from his expertise.

SFF President, Arab made it clear that now that the Somalia Premier League is more competitive, they hope to pick good players who can help the team perform well in international tournaments.

Somalia are currently the joint lowest ranked team in Africa alongside Eritrea and are 204 in the world of the 211 countries ranked by Fifa.

They have lost in the preliminary round of qualifying for the last three World Cups.