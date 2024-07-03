Basigi's Black Princesses sharpen claws for World Cup challenge

Ghana's Black Princesses are gearing up for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Colombia with coach Yusif Basigi brimming with confidence.

This marks Ghana's seventh consecutive appearance in the biennial competition.

Currently, 35 players are training in Cape Coast under Basigi's watchful eye. The team will participate in a series of friendly matches to hone their skills before the tournament kicks off.

"We've been in Cape Coast for a few days now, and everyone is putting in a maximum effort," Basigi told ghanafa.org.

"The technical team has designed a series of training programs to keep the players in good shape."

The Black Princesses are determined to make their mark on the world stage. "The players are determined to represent the nation on the biggest stage," Basigi said.

"With a few days left before the start of the World Cup, we are leaving no stone unturned. Our goal is to make an impact on the world stage and make it out of the group stage."

Basigi also acknowledged the crucial support from the Football Association and the government.

"The Football Association and the government have been very supportive in our preparations, and we know they will continue to support us," he expressed. "We won't let them down."

Ghana's journey begins on September 2nd with a match against Austria. They will then face Japan and New Zealand in their subsequent Group E fixtures.