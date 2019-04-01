Bath City FC manager delighted with performance of fit-again Kevin Amankwaah against Woking FC

Ghanaian defender Kevin Osei-Kufour Amankwaah has earned plaudits from Bath City FC manager Jerry Gill after he made his league outing since January.

The former Swansea City defender made his league appearance on Saturday as they played 1-1 stalemate with Woking FC at home.

The 36-year-old guardsman has been out of action since January due to niggling injury.

The Ghanaian’s performance was highlighted by manager Gill, claiming that the veteran is an example

Gill said: "Ryan Clarke's made an amazing save in the second half. He came in and apologised for his mistake in the first but I told him not to worry about it. We're not blaming him.

"The back four was terrific. It was solid, they did a fantastic job.

"Kevin Amankwaah said he was struggling in the final minutes but he was digging in. He looks after himself, Kev, doesn't matter how old he is.

"He's a bright man, he knows what he wants out of life. He's got a very successful business. He takes care of himself, disciplined in his role and consistent.

"I thought he showed experience and quality.”

City's next match is against another of the high flyers; a trip to Welling United, who have won six of their last eight matches and only suffered defeat at Park View Road twice this season.