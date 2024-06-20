Bawumia congratulates Hasaacas Ladies on winning Women’s Premier League title

Ghana’s Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has congratulated Hasaacas Ladies on their victory in the 2023/24 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League.

The Sekondi-based team clinched the title by defeating Ampem Darkoa Ladies 2-1 in the final held on June 8th, marking their fifth league triumph and first since 2021.

Dr Bawumia extended his commendations to the club’s management, technical team, players, and supporters for their stellar performance throughout the season.

"I have taken notice of your stellar performance in the just-ended Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League," Dr Bawumia wrote.

"Congratulations to the management, technical team, playing body, and fans on your impressive achievement of winning your 5th league title and qualifying to represent Ghana at the 2024 CAF Women’s Champions League, WAFU Zone."

He further encouraged the team to replicate their 2021 success in the upcoming tournament.

"It is my prayer that you repeat your outstanding feat of 2021 by winning the CAF WAFU Zone trophy and marching on to the main tournament," he added.

"I look forward to hosting you once again as you prepare for the upcoming tournament."