Bawumia donates GHS500k to Black Stars ahead of World Cup qualifier vs. CAR

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, has donated GHS500,000 to the Black Stars ahead of their crucial 2026 World Cup Qualifier against the Central African Republic (CAR).

The match, scheduled for Monday, June 10, will take place at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Ghana aims to build on their recent victory, having secured all three points in a 2-1 comeback win against Mali in Bamako.

This win lifted Otto Addo's side to third place in Group I standings. A victory against CAR will see Ghana amass nine points from their opening four games, a significant improvement after their loss to Comoros last year.

In a show of support, Vice President Bawumia visited the team's hotel in Kumasi to encourage the players and boost their morale. During his visit, he made a substantial donation to motivate the team ahead of the home game.

The Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, and GFA President Kurt Okraku were also present at the hotel alongside the Vice President.