Bayer Leverkusen announce signing of defender Jarell Quansah

German giants Bayer Leverkusen have completed the signing of English-Ghanaian defender Jarell Quansah.

The 21-year-old signed a five-year deal to join the former Bundesliga winners from English champions Liverpool.

Fresh off winning the European U21 Championship, Quansah, who also eligible to represent Ghana, expressed delight in sealing his move to Germany.

"I was able to get a good impression of the team and the club when Liverpool played Leverkusen in the Champions League last season. A brilliant team â€“ for the first hour they played like almost no other side at Anfield," said Quansah.

“The ambitious targets here were clearly explained to me during the negotiations. It's a great role and challenge for me to be part of the current Leverkusen rebuild," he added.

Quansah was part of the Liverpool team that won the Premier League last season but struggled for consistent game time with manager Arne Slot preferring the more experienced Ibrahim Konate and Virgil Van Dijk.

Bayer Leverkusen Sporting Director Simon Rolfes praised the qualities of the lanky centre-back.

He said: ""We are very happy to be been able to sign Jarell Quansah, one of the most promising English central defenders. He made a very impressive contribution to a Liverpool defence full of world-class players. Jarell will give our defence extra dynamism, tempo and strength in winning the ball and he will also be another, very important element of the Werkself of the future."