Bayer Leverkusen CEO decries timing of AFCON, aims to prevent players from participating

Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro has taken a bold stance against the scheduling of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), deeming the timing "unacceptable" and considering legal measures to shield their African talents from international duty.

In a notable move, the German Bundesliga giant is contemplating preventing key players from participating in the upcoming AFCON tournament scheduled to take place in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

Carro expressed his discontent with the tournament's timing, stating, "It is unacceptable that the Africa Cup is being played in the middle of the season."

He further conveyed his intention to enter into a dispute with FIFA in an effort to address the issue. Carro emphasised the need for a change in the scheduling, citing the potential disruption to club competitions.

“In order to change that, I will enter into a dispute with FIFA. We are also checking whether there is a legal chance of not having to release the players," Carro asserted, highlighting the club's commitment to exploring all avenues to address the matter.

While acknowledging the complexity of the situation, Carro clarified, "That is not realistic. And in principle, I don’t want to prevent anyone from taking this step," recognising the players' desire to represent their nations while expressing concern about the impact on Bayer Leverkusen's campaign.

Instrumental players like Amine Adli (Morocco), Odilon Kossounou (Ivory Coast), Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso), Nathan Tella, and Victor Boniface (Nigeria) all feature in the Bundesliga for Leverkusen.