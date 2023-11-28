GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Bayer Leverkusen CEO decries timing of AFCON, aims to prevent players from participating

Published on: 28 November 2023
Bayer Leverkusen CEO decries timing of AFCON, aims to prevent players from participating

Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro has taken a bold stance against the scheduling of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), deeming the timing "unacceptable" and considering legal measures to shield their African talents from international duty.

In a notable move, the German Bundesliga giant is contemplating preventing key players from participating in the upcoming AFCON tournament scheduled to take place in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

Carro expressed his discontent with the tournament's timing, stating, "It is unacceptable that the Africa Cup is being played in the middle of the season."

He further conveyed his intention to enter into a dispute with FIFA in an effort to address the issue. Carro emphasised the need for a change in the scheduling, citing the potential disruption to club competitions.

“In order to change that, I will enter into a dispute with FIFA. We are also checking whether there is a legal chance of not having to release the players," Carro asserted, highlighting the club's commitment to exploring all avenues to address the matter.

While acknowledging the complexity of the situation, Carro clarified, "That is not realistic. And in principle, I don’t want to prevent anyone from taking this step," recognising the players' desire to represent their nations while expressing concern about the impact on Bayer Leverkusen's campaign.

Instrumental players like  Amine Adli (Morocco), Odilon Kossounou (Ivory Coast), Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso), Nathan Tella, and Victor Boniface (Nigeria) all feature in the Bundesliga for Leverkusen.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more