Bayer Leverkusen closing in on England-born Ghanaian defender Jarrel Quansah

England-born Ghanaian defender Jarrel Quansah is expected to seal a move from Liverpool to Bayer Leverkusen this week.

Quansah is joining the Bundesliga powerhouse as a replacement for Jonathan Tah, who recently departed the club to join Bayer Munich following the expiration of his contract at the club.

Leverkusen will pay £30 million to secure the services of the talented defender, with an additional £5 million in bonuses. His contract will include a buy-back clause.

The 22-year-old defender will sign a contract that will keep him at Leverkusen until summer 2030.

Quansah struggled to establish himself as a key cog for Liverpool, making only 25 appearances across competitions. Due to competition for starting role at the club, the talented defender has decided to move away in search of playing time.

His imminent move marks a significant step of his career as he is expected to continue his development under new manager Eric Ten Hag.