Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong attracts interest from football giants

Dutch-born Ghanaian right-back Jeremie Frimpong has emerged as one of the most coveted defenders in Europe ahead of the summer transfer window after his excellent last season with Bayer Leverkusen.

The 23-year-old caught the eye of many with his impressive displays, which saw him contribute five assists and two goals across all competitions as Bayer Leverkusen won the Bundesliga, German Cup and reached the Europa League final.

Jeremie Frimpong dedicated the historic Bundesliga title with Bayer Leverkusen to his mother pic.twitter.com/rakZWRgeKb â€” vumaSPORT (@vumaSPORT) May 20, 2024

His standout performances have not gone unnoticed, with a host of major European clubs reportedly expressing their interest.

Real Madrid, Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, PSG, and Bayern Munich are among those said to be keen on securing the services of the highly-rated full-back.

Spanish publication Sport has even linked Barcelona with a move for Frimpong, though their well-documented financial issues could hinder any such approach.

Barcelona would need to offload players before signing anyone due to their current financial predicament, but they are believed to be keeping tabs on Frimpong's situation nonetheless.

Leverkusen face uncertainty over Frimpong's future, given that his â‚¬40m release clause is set to expire just before the Euro 2024 tournament begins on June 14th.

This means that interested parties still have time to acquire his signature at what could prove to be a bargain price, especially considering his age and undoubted potential.

Frimpong has been included in the Netherlands final squad for the European championship in Germany.