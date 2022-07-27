Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong returns to training after injury recovery

Jeremie Frimpong has returned to training with his teammates after recovering from an injury sustained during a pre-season friendly.

The Dutch-born Ghanaian sustained the injury against Udinese on July 21, and after missing a few days, the right-back was spotted training with Bayer Leverkusen.

Frimpong looked sharp in training on Monday as the German side continue to prepare for the 2022/23 season.

Last season, the former Manchester City player made 32 appearances across all competitions and scored one goal. Frimpong would have played more games if not for an ankle injury that ended his season in April.

Frimpong joined Bayer Leverkusen on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Celtic on January 27, 2021, for an undisclosed fee.

Frimpong was born in the Netherlands and is of Ghanaian descent on his mother's side. The 21-year-old, however, grew up in England. As such, he can represent the Netherlands, Ghana, and England.

Frimpong has represented the Netherlands at the under-19 youth international level, making his international debut in November 2018 against Armenia U19.