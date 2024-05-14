Bayer Leverkusen face uncertainty as Jeremie Frimpong eyes exit

Bayer Leverkusen is grappling with the imminent departure of talented right-back Jeremie Frimpong, who is reportedly set to activate the exit clause in his contract, leaving the Werkself in a difficult position.

According to reports, Frimpong is eager to exploit the exit clause in his contract, potentially bidding farewell to Leverkusen.

German-based media Sport Bild has revealed Frimpong's preference for leaving the club, attracting interest from top clubs such as Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Bayern Munich, with a rumored price tag of approximately 40 million euros.

However, uncertainties persist as Bayern Munich hesitates due to the unresolved coaching situation, leaving both club and player awaiting clarity on future coaching plans. Leverkusen is engaged in a tug-of-war to retain Frimpong, acknowledging his pivotal role in their successful season.

Despite the swirling speculations, Leverkusen remains optimistic about persuading Frimpong to stay, as reported by Sky.

The Dutch-Ghanaian defender has made significant contributions to Leverkusen's campaign, playing 30 games, scoring nine goals, and providing seven assists in their triumphant Bundesliga season.