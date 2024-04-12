Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface hits Mohammed Kudus' iconic celebration after scoring against West Ham

Nigeria forward Victor Boniface performed Mohammed Kudus' famous celebration after netting in the Europa League quarter-final clash against West Ham United.

The Super Eagles star climbed off the bench to score in injury time as the German Bundesliga outfit left it late to beat the Hammers 2-0 in the first leg.

Moments before scoring, Kudus had been replaced by Ben Johnson but the Nigerian went on to hit the celebration.

Boniface after rising high to head home a Jonas Hoffman cross, ran to the advertising board to take a seat just as Kudus does anytime he scores.

He joins the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, who also celebrated against West Ham by performing the Kudus celebration.

Meanwhile, the soon-to-be German champions will travel to England next week for the second leg with the hopes of progressing to the semi-final.

However, Kudus and his teammates will count on their fans at the London Olympic Stadium in other to overturn the deficit.

Kudus has been in sensational form since moving to England to join West Ham United, scoring 13 goals across all competitions for the Irons.