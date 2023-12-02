Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso voices concerns over potential player absences during 2023 AFCON

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has expressed apprehensions about the potential impact of the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals on his squad, as several key players are likely to represent their respective national teams in the prestigious tournament scheduled to take place in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

Alonso is particularly concerned about the absence of five players, including Nigerian duo Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella, as well as three crucial contributors from his Leverkusen side who are expected to be part of the national team squads for AFCON.

The trio from Leverkusen consists of Moroccan forward Amine Adli, Burkina Faso central defender Edmond Tapsoba, and Ivorian defender Odilon Kossounou.

Alonso openly acknowledged the challenges this situation poses, stating, "It is a concern for January and February, perhaps not having five players. It is a reality. We have to accept that." The manager recognizes the significance of the AFCON tournament and understands the commitments of his players to their national teams.

Nigerian winger Nathan Tella, born in London, England, to Nigerian parents, has chosen to represent the Super Eagles.