GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Bayer Leverkusen target Jarrell Quansah as potential replacement for Jonathan Tah

Published on: 12 June 2025
Bayer Leverkusen target Jarrell Quansah as potential replacement for Jonathan Tah

England international of Ghanaian descent Jarrell Quansah has emerged as a transfer target for German outfit Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

The Bundesliga outfit are keen on strengthening their squad for the new campaign following the departure of highly-profiled defender Jonathan Tah.

Following the expiration of his contract, Tah opted not to continue with the former Bundesliga champions. However, Leverkusen have shortlisted the Ghanaian rooted defender as one of the potential replacement for the German marksman.

Having struggled to command a starting role at Liverpool, the young enterprising defender could fancy a move away from the Anfield this summer.

The 22-year-old centre-back made 22 appearances across competitions in the recently concluded football campaign.

Quansah is contracted to the Premier League giants until summer 2029. However, Leverkusen will have to trigger his release clause to secure his signature this summer.

Despite featuring for England at the youth level, the talented defender remains eligible to represent Ghana at the international level.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more