Bayer Leverkusen target Jarrell Quansah as potential replacement for Jonathan Tah

England international of Ghanaian descent Jarrell Quansah has emerged as a transfer target for German outfit Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

The Bundesliga outfit are keen on strengthening their squad for the new campaign following the departure of highly-profiled defender Jonathan Tah.

Following the expiration of his contract, Tah opted not to continue with the former Bundesliga champions. However, Leverkusen have shortlisted the Ghanaian rooted defender as one of the potential replacement for the German marksman.

Having struggled to command a starting role at Liverpool, the young enterprising defender could fancy a move away from the Anfield this summer.

The 22-year-old centre-back made 22 appearances across competitions in the recently concluded football campaign.

Quansah is contracted to the Premier League giants until summer 2029. However, Leverkusen will have to trigger his release clause to secure his signature this summer.

Despite featuring for England at the youth level, the talented defender remains eligible to represent Ghana at the international level.