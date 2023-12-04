Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong downplays Bundesliga title aspirations despite unbeaten start

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong has dismissed talks of a possible Bundesliga title chase for his team, stating that it's too early in the season to think about such aspirations.

Frimpong, who has been impressive for Leverkusen this term, featuring in 13 games, with four goals and five assists, believes that the team should focus on taking things one game at a time and securing positive results.

When asked about the possibility of challenging for the Bundesliga crown, the Dutch-Ghanaian right-back told Joy Sports, "It’s too early because we have not even ended the Christmas break so we will just take it game by game and also focus on the results."

Despite Frimpong's cautious approach, Leverkusen's strong start to the season has seen them climb to the top of the Bundesliga table with 35 points from 13 matches. They are currently ahead of second-placed Bayern Munich by a single point.

However, Frimpong insisted that the team must remain grounded and avoid getting carried away by their lofty position in the standings.