Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong assisted a goal in the team's 3-2 loss to AS Monaco in the Europa League knockout round's first leg at BayArena on Thursday night.

AS Monaco had a strong start as Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky fumbled the ball into his own net under pressure from Monaco striker Breel Embolo in the ninth minute of the game.

The hosts dominated the second half and equalized in the 48th minute when Moussa Diaby capitalized on the good buildup work from Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz. Leverkusen completed their comeback 11 minutes later with Wirtz finishing off a solo run through the Monaco defence to take the 2-1 lead.

Monaco managed to recover and levelled the scores unexpectedly in the 74th minute with Diatta's well-placed curl beating Hradecky. In injury time, things got worse for Leverkusen as Monaco clinched the win with Axel Disasi's long-range bouncing ball.

The Dutch footballer of Ghanaian descent has made 26 appearances in all competitions so far this season.