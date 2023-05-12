Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong suffers minor injury in Europa League defeat to AS Roma

Bayer 04 Leverkusen suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of AS Roma in a Europa League match on Thursday evening. Adding to their woes, Jeremie Frimpong, one of the Leverkusen players, picked up a slight injury during the match.

However, managing director of Sport Simon Rolfes assured fans that the right-back's injury is not serious.

"He took a beating in the first half and again at the end," said Rolfes. "But it's probably not that problematic for him."

Frimpong, who is of Dutch-Ghanaian descent, is scheduled to stay in Rome on Friday, where the Bayer entourage is enjoying a rest day before heading directly to Stuttgart on Saturday. The away game at VfB Stuttgart takes place there on Sunday afternoon.

The 22-year-old defender has been a key player for Bayer Leverkusen this season, making seven appearances and scoring one goal in the UEFA Europa League.

Despite the loss to Roma, the German club will be hoping to bounce back and secure a win against VfB Stuttgart on Sunday.