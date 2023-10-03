GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Bayer Leverkusen's Timothy Fosu-Mensah returns to training after knee injury

Published on: 03 October 2023
Bayer Leverkusen's Timothy Fosu-Mensah returns to training after knee injury

Bayer Leverkusen defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah has made a return to first-team training after being sidelined with a knee injury for four weeks.

The Dutch-born Ghanaian, who previously played for Manchester United, had been out of action since the first weeks of the new season.

Fosu-Mensah initially started with individual training before rejoining the team. Despite having suffered from two significant knee injuries in the past, he remained injury-free last season.

Last season, he made eleven Bundesliga appearances for Bayer Leverkusen.

Fosu-Mensah joined Bayer Leverkusen from Manchester United in 2021, and despite facing injuries, he made a triumphant return to action on January 15, 2022, after 321 days out.

His current market value stands at 2 million euros, according to Transfermarkt.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more