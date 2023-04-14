Bayern Munich boss reacts to Sadio Mane’s suspension after alleged altercation with team-mate Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich manager, Thomas Tuchel, has said that the club will not tolerate the “heavy incident” that occurred between Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane after Tuesday’s 3-0 Champions League defeat by Manchester City at Etihad Stadium.

Mane allegedly punched Sane in the face and has since been suspended from Bayern’s squad before Saturday’s Bundesliga match against Hoffenheim.

Tuchel stated that the situation has been “cleared” and that Mane will be fined for his actions. He also expressed his disappointment with the incident and emphasized that the team does not tolerate such behavior.

“It was a heavy incident – it was very important that it was cleared before the next training session. I’ve known Sadio for many years – he is a top professional. He’s never had a situation like that.

He is focused on football, he has my full confidence. Everybody has the right to make a mistake. This was too much – he apologized and I believe him. It was important that he stays in training, but he is suspended and he will be fined. We don’t tolerate things like that,” Tuchel said.

According to German media outlet, Bild, Mane had complained about the way Germany winger Sane spoke to him after the defeat. Neither player has commented on the alleged altercation. Bayern are set to face Manchester City in the quarter-final second leg on Wednesday.