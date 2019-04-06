Bayern Munich chief berates Jerome Boateng over post-Der Klassiker party plan

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has criticized Jerome Boateng following the defender's plan to throw a party hours after Saturday's Der Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund.

The German international is reported to be planning to organise a party in the wake of the Reds must-win clash against arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

The report has drew the ire of Salihamidzic - who indicated that the 30-year-old could have selected another date for the party as they strategise on how to leapfrog their rivals with a win.

"I said I would not do this as a player," Salihamidzic told reporters after Wednesday's thrilling 5-4 DFB-Pokal quarter-final defeat of Heidenheim.

"Especially if I have this kind of game ahead and you don’t know what the result will be. I hope and I am sure that we will play a good game but, if he had asked, I would have told him he shouldn't do it."