Bayern Munich complete signing of emerging Ghanaian talent Jonah Kusi-Asare in 5.3 million euros deal

Bayern Munich have successfully secured the signing of emerging Ghanaian talent Jonah Kusi-Asare, GHANAsoccernet.com, can confirm

The 16-year-old, born in Sweden with Ghanaian roots, joins the prestigious German club from AIK Solna for a reported transfer fee of approximately 5.3 million Euros.

A promising young striker, Kusi-Asare, garnered attention during his developmental journey, initially featuring for IF Brommapojkarna Jugend before making his mark with the U19 side of AIK.

Despite interest from various European clubs, including PSV Eindhoven, Chelsea, and Club Brugge, Bayern Munich emerged victorious in securing the talented youngster.

Sporting director Christoph Freund expressed excitement about the signing, stating;

"Jonah Kusi-Asare is a young striker with enormous potential. He consciously chose FC Bayern because we convinced him of our commitment to his development.

"He possesses the technical prowess, speed, height, physical robustness, and excellent goal-scoring ability. We are thrilled to have him join FC Bayern."

Notably, Kusi-Asare, though having represented the Swedish U16 national youth team, remains eligible to switch allegiance and represent Ghana on the international stage.

The long-term contract with Bayern Munich marks a significant step in the young player's promising career.