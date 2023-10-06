Bayern Munich decide against signing defender Jerome Boateng

Bayern Munich have announced their decision not to sign former Germany international of Ghanaian descent Jerome Boateng.

The club initiated talks to explore the possibility of re-signing Boateng after encountering a defensive injury crisis during the DFB Pokal match against Preussen Munster.

Boateng, who was available on a free transfer since Lyon opted not to extend his contract in the summer, began training with the senior squad at Bayern.

At one point, Boateng's signing seemed imminent, with coach Thomas Tuchel reportedly pushing for the deal due to limited options in central defence. However, Bayern has now reversed its decision and decided against offering the German defender a contract.

Bayern confirmed that Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-Jae are now training without pain, while Matthijs de Ligt will soon return to first-team training once his knee injury is fully healed.

As a result, Boateng will continue to train in Munich to maintain his fitness for his next career move, with retirement not currently on the table.

The Bavarian club were expected to face backlash from fans if they had proceeded with the signing of Boateng.

In 2021, Boateng faced legal charges for assaulting his girlfriend. Given Bayern's high moral standards, Boateng's signing would have faced significant criticism from both home and away fans.