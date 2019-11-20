GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng trains alone

Published on: 20 November 2019

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has been training alone during the international break.

The 31-year-old has been working under the tutelage of interim coach Hansi Flick.

The Ghana-born German international worked on coordination, dribbling and successive ball throw amongst others.

The defender is suspended for the Bundesliga clash against Dusseldorf after picking a red card in their 5-1 win over Frankfurt.

However, he will be available for selection when the Bavarians take on Red Star Belgrade on November 26 in the UEFA Champions League.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Related Videos

Comments