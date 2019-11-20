Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng trains alone

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has been training alone during the international break.

The 31-year-old has been working under the tutelage of interim coach Hansi Flick.

The Ghana-born German international worked on coordination, dribbling and successive ball throw amongst others.

The defender is suspended for the Bundesliga clash against Dusseldorf after picking a red card in their 5-1 win over Frankfurt.

However, he will be available for selection when the Bavarians take on Red Star Belgrade on November 26 in the UEFA Champions League.