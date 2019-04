Kwasi Okyere Wriedt reached 19 league goals for Bayern Munich II after bagging a brace in the 2-1 win at Buchbach on Friday night in the lower division.

The 24-year-old opened the scoring in the 34th minute at the SMR-Arena but Maximilian Drum levelled for the home team six minutes later.

With a quarter of an hour left for play, Okyere popped up again with the winning goal.

He was making his 26th appearance in the Regionalliga.