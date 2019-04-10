Bayern Munich legend Giovanne Elber tells the club to not give up on their pursuit of Hudson-Odoi

Former Brazil and Bayern Munich star Giovanne Elber has told the club to continue their pursuit of Chelsea youngster Calum Hudson-Odoi.

The Bavarians failed to land the England winger in the winter transfer window, after the Blues failed to grant the player with Ghanaian heritage a transfer request.

Despite failing to make the switch in January, the 18-year old's has not extended his contract with the English side leaving him open to a move next summer.

"We can only know if Hudson-Odoi will fit into Bavaria after being recruited.

"But you need to be careful when recruiting new players.

"However, in the current transfer market you cannot buy the players you want for €5m. If Bayern does not act then Real Madrid and Barcelona may do so."

Hudson-Odoi made his first start for Chelsea in the game against Brighton before starting again against West Ham United on Monday.