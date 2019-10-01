Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac rules out winter transfer of defender Jerome Boateng

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac has made a decision over the future of German born Ghanaian defender Jerome Boateng following speculations of a winter move.

According to Niko Kovac, he is keeping faith is the player who has attracted interested from several clubs including PSG and Italian champions Juventus.

"There is absolutely no need [for a winter transfer]. I have absolute confidence in Javi and Jérôme and know what I have in them. Both have done really well recently in the preseason and in their last games," Says Kovac.

The arrivals of young defenders Benjamin Pavard and Lukas Fernandez had put the future of the Germany international in doubt before the start of the season.

However, Boateng has returned to the starting lineup of the team and featured in three Bundesliga games already this season.

He is expected to play a key role in the Bavarians clash against Tottenham in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday evening.