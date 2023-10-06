Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel addresses Jerome Boateng's potential return

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has weighed in on the ongoing speculation surrounding the possible return of Jerome Boateng to the club.

Despite reports suggesting that the defender is close to signing with Bayern and training with the team, Tuchel clarified that no final decision has been made.

During a media conference ahead of the game against SC Freiburg, Tuchel emphasized that Boateng had conducted himself well and participated in training sessions. However, he made it clear that the situation was still being evaluated internally.

Tuchel stated, "He behaved well and trained. We have tested it and we will clarify this with everyone involved this afternoon and then announce it. Contrary to reports to the contrary, no decision has been made yet. We're just sorting that out internally now."

Boateng's departure from Bayern Munich was confirmed by the club's sporting director, Hasan Salihamidžić, in April 2021. His contract was set to expire in the summer of the same year with no plans for an extension.

Subsequently, on September 1, 2021, Boateng embarked on a new chapter with French side Lyon, signing a deal that tied him to the club until the conclusion of June 2023.

As the June date approached, Lyon officially announced Boateng's departure, opening the door for potential discussions regarding his future.