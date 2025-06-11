GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Bayern Munich move early to secure top target Nico Williams

Published on: 11 June 2025
BILBAO, SPAIN - APRIL 13: Nico Williams of Athletic Club celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the LaLiga match between Athletic Club and Rayo Vallecano at Estadio de San Mames on April 13, 2025 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich are laying the groundwork for a major summer signing as they set their sights on Nico Williams, the Spanish-Ghanaian winger who has impressed with Athletic Bilbao.

The German giants have already held talks with the 22-year-old's representatives, hoping to edge ahead in what could become a heated transfer race.

Williams has long been admired by Bayern’s scouting team, with the club viewing him as an ideal fit for their left-wing position. His pace, flair, and growing maturity make him one of the most exciting talents in Europe.

Yet signing him won’t come cheap. Williams’ contract includes a release clause of around â‚¬60 million. On top of that, reported salary expectations range between â‚¬15 million and â‚¬20 million per year, plus bonuses. While these figures could stall negotiations, reports from Spain’s Onda Vasca suggest no formal demands have been made from the player’s side.

Nico Williams played 26 games, scored five scores and assisted five in La Liga last season.

