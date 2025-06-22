Bayern Munich presents improved offer to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Club

Bayern Munich have not given up on the desire to sign Spanish forward of Ghanaian descent, Nico Williams.

According to German tabloids, the Bundesliga Champions have presented a new bid to Athletic Club to sign their forward in the last 24 hours.

The new bid is said to be an improved offer from what was previously presented to the Spanish club.

In the new bid, Bayern Munich have offered to give the in-demand attacker more money, with an enticing 2 million euros in bonuses.

The club has also made it clear that they don’t have any issue with the player’s release clause and are ready to activate it to move forward with negotiations to sign the forward.

The new bid comes a week after Nico Williams indicated his willingness to join Barcelona this summer.

Although he has not publicly announced this, Barcelona’s Sporting Director Deco has confirmed this assertion after multiple meetings with the player’s agent.

“Yes, Nico Williams wants to come... and we will try. Nico, same as other players, is showing a strong desire to comeâ€¦ and if the right conditions are met in his case, we’ll definitely try to complete the deal,” Deco told La Vanguardia.

Barcelona are leading the race to sign Nico Williams despite the latest improved offer from Bayern Munich.