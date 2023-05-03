Bayern Munich ready to sell Sadio Mane in the summer

German heavyweights Bayern Munich are ready to allow the departure of Senegal international Sadio Mane after spending a single season following his transfer from Liverpool last summer.

Mane has not been able to replicate his outstanding performance at Liverpool since his arrival having scored just seven goals with four assists after 22 games with the Bavarians.

His conduct and integration with his teammates have also been questionable following his recent bust-up with German winger Leroy Sane which attracted a couple of punishments.

Having hired a new manager in Thomas Tuchel, it has been reported that the German gaffer's demands do not favour the former Liverpool man and has already demanded potential replacements including Premier League star Harry Kane and France international Kolo Muani.

Mane has a great Premier League record for Liverpool and Southampton, with 111 goals and 47 assists in 263 appearances.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-German seem to be in a pole position to secure the services of the reigning African footballer of the year.

Bayern Munich are now out of all competitions except the Bundesliga which they lead Borussia Dortmund with a lone point after 30 matches.