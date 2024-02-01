Bayern Munich Sporting Director extols qualities of Ghanaian teen Jonah Kusi-Asare

Bayern Munich Sporting Director, Christoph Freund has praised the qualities of Swedish-Ghanaian youngster Jonah Kusi-Asare.

The German giants beat competition to secure the services of the 16-year-old in the winter transfer window.

Kusi-Asare will joined the U19 team of the Bavarians where he will continue his development before getting promoted to the first team.

“Jonah Kusi-Asare is a young striker with enormous potential. He had a few offers, but he consciously chose FC Bayern because we were able to convince him how we wanted to build and develop him with us," he said after the Swedish-born forward penned a long-term deal.

"He has all the requirements, is technically strong, fast, tall, physically very robust even at a young age and has an excellent goal finisher. We are very pleased that he will play for FC Bayern in the future," he added.

Kusi-Asare joined Bayern Munich from Swedish outfit AIK Solna, where he made his senior debut in September 2023.