Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies reveals contact from Ghana FA, but it was too late

Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies revealed that he was contacted via Instagram by someone from the Ghana Football Association expressing interest in him playing for Ghana.

However, by the time the contact was made, it was too late for Davies to consider the offer. The 22-year-old player, who was born to Liberian parents in Ghana's Buduburam refugee camp, had the option to represent Ghana due to his birthplace.

In an interview on the Say Less podcast, Davies disclosed, "Ghana never reached out, and also my mum was like, no [to the idea of me playing for Ghana]."

He further explained, "I wasn't a big name, even in the academy. When the news came out that I was going to Bayern, then I got a message from the Ghana Federation."

Davies stated that the contact was made through Instagram because the individual did not have his phone number or email. However, it was too late for him as he had already obtained Canadian citizenship and committed to representing Canada.

Davies, who acquired Canadian citizenship in 2017, has made significant contributions to the Canadian national team, earning 39 caps and scoring 13 goals.

He notably scored Canada's first goal at the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar. Since joining Bayern Munich in 2018, Davies has established himself as one of the world's finest full-backs and has enjoyed a remarkable spell, winning various prestigious titles, including the Champions League and the Club World Cup.